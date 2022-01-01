Go
Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

Come enjoy the delicious cuisine and legendary hospitality of Lebanon! Located in the West End of Richmond, Natalie's offers delicious Lebanese food in a relaxed, approachable atmosphere. Come taste the wonders of Lebanon today!

2825 Hathaway Rd

Popular Items

Hummus$5.00
A creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic topped with olive oil.
Cheese Pies$11.00
Bake mini pies stuffed with feta, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, and za'atar.
Chicken Kebab$16.00
Skewers of marinated and grilled chicken, peppers, onion, and tomato. Served with garlic sauce
Beef Kibbe$6.00
Deep fried ground beef and cracked wheat croquettes stuffed with ground beef, onion, and pine nuts, served with yogurt.
Chicken Shawarma Entree$16.00
Sliced chicken breast marinated in traditional Lebanese spices, grilled with tomato.
Tabouleh$5.00
Chopped parsley, tomato, onion, mint, cracked wheat, lemon juice, and olive oil.
Crispy Brussels$8.00
Brussels sprouts fried and tossed in maple syrup, za'atar, topped with almonds.
Baba Ghannouj$5.00
A smokey eggplant dip blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic.
Grape Leaves$9.00
Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, tomatoes, mint, olive oil, and lemon.
Falafel$6.00
A mix of chickpeas and Lebanese spices fried to golden perfection.
Small 4 pieces
Large 8 pieces
Location

2825 Hathaway Rd

Richmond, VA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
