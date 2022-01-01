Go
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music

When picking up your carry-out order please use one of the 3 marked curbside parking spots on the south side of the parking lot and see the host at the main entrance to pick up your order. Thank you for supporting small business!

PIZZA

5601 N High St • $$

Avg 4.7 (964 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$14.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
Coal Fired Wings$15.00
Roasted poblano buffalo sauce, slaw, blue cheese
-Gluten Free but prepared in same fryer as gluten items.
Funky Funghi$17.00
Mixed mushrooms, gorgonzola, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fresh herbs, truffle oil
-Vegetarian
Pear Salad$9.00
Baby greens, maple pecans, pear, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, rosemary balsamic vinaigrette.
-Vegetarian
-Gluten Free
Casanova$18.00
Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella, fresh herbs
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Pepperoni, House Mozzarella, Fresh Basil.
Arancini$11.00
Crispy risotto balls, goat cheese, marinara, Parmesan-Romano, fresh herbs
-Contains gluten
-Vegetarian
CYO Pizza$14.00
Includes: House Sourdough, Choice of Sauce Base, House Mozzarella, and Fresh Basil.
House Salad$9.00
Baby greens, cucumber, golden raisins, grape tomato, carrot, scallion, black pepper pecorino, salt roasted sunflower seed, champagne citrus vinaigrette.
-Vegetarian
-Gluten Free
Bianco$15.00
Ricotta, Parmesan Reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella roasted garlic, basil
*Extra virgin olive oil base (no red sauce)
-Vegetarian
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5601 N High St

Worthington OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

