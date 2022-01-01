Go
Natalie's

Any customers choosing to briefly come inside Natalie’s to pick up carry out food and drink orders will be required to wear a mask. Showing proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test result will not be necessary.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

945 King Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Trevi Fountain$16.00
Pepperoni, fresh ricotta, roasted garlic, sautéed spinach, mozzarella
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions.
House$8.00
Spring mix, cucumber, golden raisins, grape tomatoes, carrots, scallions, pecorino, salt roasted sunflower seeds, champagne citrus vinaigrette
*Vegetarian & Gluten-free
Bianco$15.00
House made ricotta, Parmesan Reggiano, virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, basil
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions.
Margherita$14.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, Parmesan-Romano
Create Your Own Pizza$14.00
INCLUDES: House-made dough, choice of sauce (house red sauce or extra virgin olive oil), house-made mozzarella, fresh basil
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine hearts, parmesan grana, croutons, tomato, cucumber
Greenwich Village$16.00
Italian sausage, roasted peppers, cartelized onions, mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh herbs
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions
Arancini$11.00
Crispy risotto balls, goat cheese, marinara, Parmesan-Romano, fresh herbs
*Vegetarian, prepared in peanut oil
Funky Funghi$15.00
Mixed mushrooms, gorgonzola, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fresh herbs, truffle oil
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions
Casanova$18.00
Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, herbs
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions
Live Music
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

945 King Ave

Columbus OH

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
