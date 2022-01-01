Go
A map showing the location of Natalie's Restaurant
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Natalie's Restaurant

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1244 Reviews

$$$$

83 Bay View St

Camden, ME 04843

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:59 am

Location

83 Bay View St, Camden ME 04843

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Fresh & Co

No reviews yet

Globally inspired cuisine prepared with local ingredients in a casual yet sophisticated atmosphere

Ports Pizzeria - ROCKPORT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ports of Italy - ROCKPORT

No reviews yet

Another Ports of Italy location in Rockport, Maine. Authentic Italian. Homemade pasta, desserts, and entrees. Attentive service.

American Flatbread - Rockport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Natalie's Restaurant

orange star4.7 • 1244 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston