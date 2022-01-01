Natchez Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
207 High St
Location
207 High St
Natchez MS
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Natchez Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
The Carriage House
The best Southern Fried Chicken and Biscuits - "Sunday Buffet", locals favorite! If you haven't dined in at The Carriage House Restaurant then we believe you haven't tasted what true Natchez is all about... Reservations and take out only. (601)445-5151 seats and tables are limited.
Slick Rick's
Restaurant - Bakery - Bar
The Camp Restaurant
We are a full service restaurant on the Mississippi River that offers craft burgers on homemade bread and other comfort foods with a blend of flavors from the South and California! Eat.Drink.Enjoy.