Natchez restaurants you'll love

Slick Rick's
109 N. Pearl St, Natchez
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and red onions
|Mexican Wrap
|$13.99
Black bean salsa, avocado sauce, and pepper jack cheese in your choice flavor of wrap. Choice of Chicken or Shrimp.
|Fiesta Salad
|$13.99
Black bean salsa, cheddar, tomatoes, boiled egg, fried tortilla strips and spicy ranch, Choice of Chicken or Shrimp
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Camp Restaurant
21 Silver Street, Natchez
|Popular items
|Camp Burger
|$11.29
American cheese, lettuce, tomato,
grilled onions, mayo
|2 Steak Tacos
|$10.49
grilled steak, pepper jack cheese, onions, peppers, lime crema
|Loaded Fries
|$8.29
fresh-cut fries topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, jalapeños, bacon and lime crema
Natchez Brewing Company
207 High St, Natchez
|Popular items
|Hawaiian
|$13.99
Italian style tomato sauce, house cheese blend, pulled pork, caramelized pineapple, pepperoncini
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$11.00
House cheese blend, garlic herb butter and Parmesan. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
|Garlic Knots
|$5.99
Our handmade dough twisted into knots, tossed in our garlic herb butter and topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.