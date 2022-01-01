Natchez restaurants you'll love

Natchez restaurants
Toast
  • Natchez

Natchez's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Natchez restaurants

Slick Rick's image

 

Slick Rick's

109 N. Pearl St, Natchez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and red onions
Mexican Wrap$13.99
Black bean salsa, avocado sauce, and pepper jack cheese in your choice flavor of wrap. Choice of Chicken or Shrimp.
Fiesta Salad$13.99
Black bean salsa, cheddar, tomatoes, boiled egg, fried tortilla strips and spicy ranch, Choice of Chicken or Shrimp
More about Slick Rick's
The Camp Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Camp Restaurant

21 Silver Street, Natchez

Avg 4.6 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Camp Burger$11.29
American cheese, lettuce, tomato,
grilled onions, mayo
2 Steak Tacos$10.49
grilled steak, pepper jack cheese, onions, peppers, lime crema
Loaded Fries$8.29
fresh-cut fries topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, jalapeños, bacon and lime crema
More about The Camp Restaurant
Natchez Brewing Company image

 

Natchez Brewing Company

207 High St, Natchez

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hawaiian$13.99
Italian style tomato sauce, house cheese blend, pulled pork, caramelized pineapple, pepperoncini
Cheesy Garlic Bread$11.00
House cheese blend, garlic herb butter and Parmesan. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Garlic Knots$5.99
Our handmade dough twisted into knots, tossed in our garlic herb butter and topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
More about Natchez Brewing Company
The Pig Out Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Pig Out Inn

116 S Canal St, Natchez

Avg 4.2 (1372 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Pig Out Inn
Natchez Brewing Company image

 

Natchez Brewing Company

207 High St, Natchez

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Natchez Brewing Company
