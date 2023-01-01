Pies in Natchez
Natchez restaurants that serve pies
More about 601 On Main Southern Cooking - 323 Main Street
601 On Main Southern Cooking - 323 Main Street
323 Main Street, Natchez
|Iry's Cottage Pie
|$11.95
Hearty meat with veggies, seasoned and layered with buttery mashed potatoes and topped with Cheddar and American Cheeses. Then we bake it to perfection. Served with toasted french bread.
More about Natchez Brewing Company
Natchez Brewing Company
207 High St, Natchez
|Churro
|$3.00
|Oatmeal Cream Pie
|$3.00
|Calzone Phat Pat Pie
|$10.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, calabrian pepper sauce, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, served with marinara.
Crust is slathered with garlic butter and topped with parmesan and parsley.