Turkey clubs in Natchez

Natchez restaurants
Natchez restaurants that serve turkey clubs

The Pig Out Inn image

 

The Pig Out Inn

116 S Canal St, Natchez

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$7.50
More about The Pig Out Inn
The Camp Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Camp Restaurant

21 Silver Street, Natchez

Avg 4.6 (983 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$13.95
hot sliced turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese
More about The Camp Restaurant

