Go
Toast

Nate's Bagels

Finally a good bagel in Richmond.

21 S Allen Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rugelach$1.00
Simple Breakfast$5.00
Egg and cheese
Ol Virginny$7.50
Sausage, egg, local tomato jam, caramelized onions, and cream cheese
Classic Breakfast$6.00
Egg, bacon, and cheese
Cold Brew 20$3.75
Bagel and Schmear$1.50
Our freshly baked bagels with your choice of schmear
Jersey Turnpike$7.00
Taylor pork roll, egg, american cheese, salt, pepper, ketchup
Ham Jam$7.00
Country ham, local tomato jam, cheddar, greens
Drip Coffee 16$2.65
Build Your Own Bagel$1.50
You can have what you like- Build the bagel sandwich of your dreams
See full menu

Location

21 S Allen Ave

Richmond VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heritage

No reviews yet

Family owned & operated award winning restaurant in the fan! Seasonal menu with local produce, craft cocktails & beers, thoughtfully chosen wines. Drop in or make a reservation.
All are welcome!
Drinks . Dining . Hospitality

The Pit and Peel (W Main)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Foo Dog

No reviews yet

Foo Dog brings the Asian Street food experience to RVA. Join us and experiment with new flavors and cuisines. Take your taste buds on a tour and start your Asian street food journey today!

Goatocado Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston