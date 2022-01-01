Go
Toast

Nathan's GK at Capital Craft - East Hanover

Come in and enjoy!

138 Rt 10

No reviews yet

Location

138 Rt 10

East Hanover NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Capital Craft

No reviews yet

Food, beer and cocktail kits available TO-GO! Don't confuse our carry-out with ordinary–Take home fresh, delicious meals chef-prepared in our scratch kitchen with all-natural ingredients like locally sourced meats and game, organic produce and artisan cheeses. Our burgers are hand-formed FRESH & our handcrafted pizzas feature only the freshest ingredients and superior cheeses, offering crispy, thin-crust perfection in every bite.

Dartcor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salad House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dos Toros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston