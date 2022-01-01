Chicken biryani in Natick
Natick restaurants that serve chicken biryani
More about BiryaniZ N BreadZ
BiryaniZ N BreadZ
195 W Central St, Natick
|BnB Special Chicken Dhum Biryani
|$18.49
Aromatic Chicken Dum Biryani topped with specially curried tender boneless chicken.
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dhum Biryani
|$15.99
Basmathi rice slow cooked together with Chicken-in bone marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.
|BNB Boneless Chicken Biryani
|$18.99
Basmati rice slow cooked together with Boneless Chicken marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.