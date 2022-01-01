Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Natick

Go
Natick restaurants
Toast

Natick restaurants that serve chicken biryani

BnB Special Chicken Dhum Biryani image

 

BiryaniZ N BreadZ

195 W Central St, Natick

Avg 4.6 (1121 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BnB Special Chicken Dhum Biryani$18.49
Aromatic Chicken Dum Biryani topped with specially curried tender boneless chicken.
Hyderabadi Chicken Dhum Biryani$15.99
Basmathi rice slow cooked together with Chicken-in bone marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.
BNB Boneless Chicken Biryani$18.99
Basmati rice slow cooked together with Boneless Chicken marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.
More about BiryaniZ N BreadZ
Consumer pic

 

Tashan

213 Burlington Road, Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN BIRYANI$25.00
Boneless Chicken, Dum Cooked Basmati Rice, Aromatic Spices, Desi Ghee, Raita
More about Tashan

Browse other tasty dishes in Natick

Tikka Masala

Fried Rice

Cannolis

Rasmalai

Eggplant Parm

Ravioli

Chicken Salad

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Natick to explore

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1621 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston