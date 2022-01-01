Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Natick

Natick restaurants
Natick restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market image

 

Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market

9 Main Street, Natick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Olivers Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Focaccia bread, grilled chicken, provolone cheese, caramlized onion
More about Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Dates and Olives

28 main street, Natick

Avg 4.3 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled chicken sandwich - Bread contain tree Nuts$9.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich - Bread contain tree Nuts$9.00
More about Dates and Olives
Item pic

 

The Lookout

89 Pleasant Street, Natick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
House Slow Smoked Pulled Chicken / Farmhouse Cider BBQ Sauce / Pickles / Onions / Potato Bun / Potato Chips.
Fried Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Our Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Dipped in Thai Sweet Chili Sauce, Pickled Carrot and Turnips
Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Honey Butter Fried Chicken* / Potato Bun / Potato Chips . Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy* Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts. Available GF with bun selection.
More about The Lookout
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

b.good

1265 Worcester St, Natick

Avg 4.4 (2577 reviews)
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about b.good

