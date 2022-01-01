Chicken sandwiches in Natick
Natick restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market
Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market
9 Main Street, Natick
|Olivers Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Focaccia bread, grilled chicken, provolone cheese, caramlized onion
More about Dates and Olives
FRENCH FRIES
Dates and Olives
28 main street, Natick
|Grilled chicken sandwich - Bread contain tree Nuts
|$9.50
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich - Bread contain tree Nuts
|$9.00
More about The Lookout
The Lookout
89 Pleasant Street, Natick
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
House Slow Smoked Pulled Chicken / Farmhouse Cider BBQ Sauce / Pickles / Onions / Potato Bun / Potato Chips.
|Fried Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Our Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Dipped in Thai Sweet Chili Sauce, Pickled Carrot and Turnips
|Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Honey Butter Fried Chicken* / Potato Bun / Potato Chips . Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy* Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts. Available GF with bun selection.
More about b.good
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
b.good
1265 Worcester St, Natick
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg