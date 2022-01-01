Chicken tenders in Natick
Natick restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market
Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market
9 Main Street, Natick
|LG Buffalo Chicken Fingers
|$11.95
|LG Chicken Fingers
|$10.95
|SM Buffalo Chicken Fingers
|$7.95
Chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce
More about BiryaniZ N BreadZ
BiryaniZ N BreadZ
195 W Central St, Natick
|Tandoor Chicken Fingers
|$10.99
Streaks of Boneless chicken marinated with mild spices and cooked in tandoor. Served with Garden Veggies