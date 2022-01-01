Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Natick

Natick restaurants
Natick restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market image

 

Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market

9 Main Street, Natick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Buffalo Chicken Fingers$11.95
LG Chicken Fingers$10.95
SM Buffalo Chicken Fingers$7.95
Chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce
Item pic

 

BiryaniZ N BreadZ

195 W Central St, Natick

Avg 4.6 (1121 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tandoor Chicken Fingers$10.99
Streaks of Boneless chicken marinated with mild spices and cooked in tandoor. Served with Garden Veggies
Chicken Tenders image

 

The Lookout

89 Pleasant Street, Natick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Whole Chicken Tenderloins. *Contains Soy & Wheat. No Dairy. No Eggs
