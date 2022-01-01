Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in Natick

Natick restaurants
Natick restaurants that serve macarons

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

TOUS les JOURS Bakery + Café

1245 Worcester St, Natick

Avg 4.6 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Tea Macaron$3.65
Blueberry Lavender Macaron$3.65
A delicate scent of lavender wafting
through a bed of blueberry.
INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar*, Almond Flour*, Blueberries*, Cage Free Eggs*, Butter* (Pasteurized Cream*), Lemon Juice*, Natural Color (Vegetable/Fruit Extract), Lavender Buds*, Agar Agar, Lavender Essential Oil*. *Organic ingredients
Earl Grey Macaron$3.65
Conveying the aroma of an exceptionally rich black tea with a pinch of bergamot.
INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar, Whipping Cream, Almond Flour, Cage Free Eggs, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Organic Tea Leaves, Honey, Natural Color (Vegetable/Fruit Extract). Contains: Egg, Almond, Milk, Soy.
More about TOUS les JOURS Bakery + Café
FRENCH FRIES

Dates and Olives

28 main street, Natick

Avg 4.3 (366 reviews)
Takeout
French Macarons$5.50
More about Dates and Olives

