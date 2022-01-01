Macarons in Natick
Natick restaurants that serve macarons
More about TOUS les JOURS Bakery + Café
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
TOUS les JOURS Bakery + Café
1245 Worcester St, Natick
|Green Tea Macaron
|$3.65
|Blueberry Lavender Macaron
|$3.65
A delicate scent of lavender wafting
through a bed of blueberry.
INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar*, Almond Flour*, Blueberries*, Cage Free Eggs*, Butter* (Pasteurized Cream*), Lemon Juice*, Natural Color (Vegetable/Fruit Extract), Lavender Buds*, Agar Agar, Lavender Essential Oil*. *Organic ingredients
|Earl Grey Macaron
|$3.65
Conveying the aroma of an exceptionally rich black tea with a pinch of bergamot.
INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar, Whipping Cream, Almond Flour, Cage Free Eggs, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Organic Tea Leaves, Honey, Natural Color (Vegetable/Fruit Extract). Contains: Egg, Almond, Milk, Soy.