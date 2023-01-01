Pretzels in Natick

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Natick restaurants that serve pretzels
Longfellow Cafe - Natick
203 Oak St, Natick
No reviews yet
Salted Soft Pretzel
$3.50
More about Longfellow Cafe - Natick
The Lookout Outdoor Dining - at Lookout Farm
89 Pleasant Street, Natick
No reviews yet
Top Knot Pretzel
$10.00
Eastern Standard Provision Top Knot Pretzel / Bavarian Mustard V / Add Bavarian Cheese Sauce V.
*contains wheat
NO EGG
More about The Lookout Outdoor Dining - at Lookout Farm
