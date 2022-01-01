Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rasmalai in Natick

Natick restaurants
Natick restaurants that serve rasmalai

Item pic

 

BiryaniZ N BreadZ

195 W Central St, Natick

Avg 4.6 (1121 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rasmalai$5.99
Unique Bengali sweet made from milk
More about BiryaniZ N BreadZ
Consumer pic

 

Tashan

213 Burlington Road, Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
KESARI RASMALAI$9.00
Cheese Dumplings, Cream Milk Syrup, Nuts, Saffron Pearls
More about Tashan

