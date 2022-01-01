Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Natick

Go
Natick restaurants
Toast

Natick restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

BiryaniZ N BreadZ

195 W Central St, Natick

Avg 4.6 (1121 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Tikka$21.99
Fillets of salmon marinated in house special spices, herbs, yogurt and grilled in tandoor
More about BiryaniZ N BreadZ
Buttercup image

 

Buttercup

13 W Central St, Natick

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$30.00
Scottish salmon, zucchini, rainbow carrots, pesto
More about Buttercup

