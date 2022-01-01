Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Natick
/
Natick
/
Salmon
Natick restaurants that serve salmon
BiryaniZ N BreadZ
195 W Central St, Natick
Avg 4.6
(1121 reviews)
Salmon Tikka
$21.99
Fillets of salmon marinated in house special spices, herbs, yogurt and grilled in tandoor
More about BiryaniZ N BreadZ
Buttercup
13 W Central St, Natick
Avg 4.6
(1802 reviews)
Salmon
$30.00
Scottish salmon, zucchini, rainbow carrots, pesto
More about Buttercup
