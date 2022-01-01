Go
Nation Kitchen and Bar image
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American

Nation Kitchen and Bar

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1200 Broadway St.

Cincinnati, OH 45202

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Classic.$3.50
Classic Tossed With Salt And Pepper
Garlic Aioli$0.50
Corn Dogs$9.00
Honey-battered corn dogs served with sides of honey mustard and sriracha ketchup.
Nation.$12.00
2 Beef Patties, Smoked Cheddar, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, & Horseradish Aioli on a Challah Bun
Quesadilla.$12.00
Beef, Queso, Pepper Jack, Pico & Lettuce in a Pressed Tortilla
Loaded.$6.00
Topped with Cheddar, Bacon, Green Onions, and Ranch
Cheese Curds$9.00
Real Wisconsin cheese curds fried and served with sides of Memphis BBQ sauce and ranch
Temperance.$11.00
The Traditional Burger - Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Mayo on a Challah Bun
Memphis BBQ.$13.00
Beef, Cheddar, Bacon, Whiskey BBQ Sauce, & Apple Slaw on a Challah Bun
Nacho.$6.00
Topped with Queso, Jalapeño, Pico, Taco Meat, and Ranch
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm

Location

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati OH 45202

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Liberty's Bar & Bottle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Platform Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Latin House

No reviews yet

Cuban Restaurant

rhinehaus

No reviews yet

Neighborhood sports bar.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Nation Kitchen and Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston