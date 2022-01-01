National City restaurants you'll love
Kimball Coastal Eatery
740 Bay Marina Drive, National City
|Popular items
|Omelet – Your way
|$13.00
Three egg omelet or egg white with your choice of cheese, protein and seasonal vegetables available.
|Corn Bread with Honey Butter
|$7.00
House made corn bread, with honey butter.
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Fried Chicken tenders with your choice of sauce and a side.
Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th)
41 E 8th St Unit 105, National City
|Popular items
|Whole Round Baked Potato
|$23.00
Mashed Potato, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Green Onion, Black Garlic Miso Ranch
|Spicy Sausage
|$5.50
Italian Sausage, Calabrian Peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
|Sisig
|$5.50
Roasted Pork Belly, Calamansi Cream, Garlic, Red Onion, Pickled Serrano Peppers, Mozzarella
Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
310 8th Street, Suite A, National City
|Popular items
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$3.75
bean and cheese.
Beans are house made.
|Machaca Ranchera Burrito
|$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, sonora beef jerkey
|Chorizo con Papa Burrito
|$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, beef chorizo, potato, onion
San Diego Boba Tea Cafe
1105 E Plaza Blvd, National City
|Popular items
|Jasmine Milk Tea
|$4.00
|Oreo Shake
|$5.00
|Taro Milk Tea
|$4.00
Weapon Ramen MO8
41 E 8th St, National City
|Popular items
|CHICKEN KATSU SANDO
|$12.00
Yuzu Kosho Mayo, Plum Eel Sauce, Cabbage, Sunomon, Hokkaido Milk Bun
|OG TONKOTSU
|$16.00
pork bone broth, chashu, ajitama, menma, wood ear mushroom, scallion
|JAPANESE FRIED CHICKEN
|$9.00
soy sauce, sake, ginger and garlic with spicy mayo
Funky Fries and Burgers- #3
3030 plaza bonita rd suite 1108, National City
Moe Coffee
41 East 8th Street Unit 106, National City
|Popular items
|Latte
A latte is a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk. Latte is the short form of the Italian caffe latte, which means milk coffee. It is milkier than a cappuccino.
|Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.94
Bacon with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
|Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.95
Turkey Sausage along with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
Market on 8th
41 E. 8th Street, National City
|Popular items
|Surf & Turf Lumpia
|$9.00
|Rice (1 Scoop)
|$1.00
|Pancit Bihon
|$10.00