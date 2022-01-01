National City restaurants you'll love

Go
National City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • National City

National City's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try National City restaurants

Kimball Coastal Eatery image

 

Kimball Coastal Eatery

740 Bay Marina Drive, National City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Omelet – Your way$13.00
Three egg omelet or egg white with your choice of cheese, protein and seasonal vegetables available.
Corn Bread with Honey Butter$7.00
House made corn bread, with honey butter.
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Fried Chicken tenders with your choice of sauce and a side.
More about Kimball Coastal Eatery
Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th) image

 

Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th)

41 E 8th St Unit 105, National City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Round Baked Potato$23.00
Mashed Potato, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Green Onion, Black Garlic Miso Ranch
Spicy Sausage$5.50
Italian Sausage, Calabrian Peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Sisig$5.50
Roasted Pork Belly, Calamansi Cream, Garlic, Red Onion, Pickled Serrano Peppers, Mozzarella
More about Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th)
Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House image

 

Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House

310 8th Street, Suite A, National City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bean and Cheese Burrito$3.75
bean and cheese.
Beans are house made.
Machaca Ranchera Burrito$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, sonora beef jerkey
Chorizo con Papa Burrito$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, beef chorizo, potato, onion
More about Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
San Diego Boba Tea Cafe image

 

San Diego Boba Tea Cafe

1105 E Plaza Blvd, National City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.00
Oreo Shake$5.00
Taro Milk Tea$4.00
More about San Diego Boba Tea Cafe
Snow Pops San Diego image

 

Snow Pops San Diego

1005 E Plaza Blvd, National City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Snow Pops San Diego
0023 - National City image

 

0023 - National City

1302 E Plaza Blvd. Unit 103, National City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0023 - National City
Restaurant banner

 

Weapon Ramen MO8

41 E 8th St, National City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN KATSU SANDO$12.00
Yuzu Kosho Mayo, Plum Eel Sauce, Cabbage, Sunomon, Hokkaido Milk Bun
OG TONKOTSU$16.00
pork bone broth, chashu, ajitama, menma, wood ear mushroom, scallion
JAPANESE FRIED CHICKEN$9.00
soy sauce, sake, ginger and garlic with spicy mayo
More about Weapon Ramen MO8
Restaurant banner

 

Funky Fries and Burgers- #3

3030 plaza bonita rd suite 1108, National City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Funky Fries and Burgers- #3
Moe Coffee image

 

Moe Coffee

41 East 8th Street Unit 106, National City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
A latte is a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk. Latte is the short form of the Italian caffe latte, which means milk coffee. It is milkier than a cappuccino.
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$5.94
Bacon with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
Turkey Sausage along with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
More about Moe Coffee
Market on 8th image

 

Market on 8th

41 E. 8th Street, National City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Surf & Turf Lumpia$9.00
Rice (1 Scoop)$1.00
Pancit Bihon$10.00
More about Market on 8th
Map

More near National City to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Imperial Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston