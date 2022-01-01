National City cafés you'll love

Go
National City restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in National City

Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House image

 

Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House

310 8th Street, Suite A, National City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bean and Cheese Burrito$3.75
bean and cheese.
Beans are house made.
Machaca Ranchera Burrito$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, sonora beef jerkey
Chorizo con Papa Burrito$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, beef chorizo, potato, onion
More about Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
San Diego Boba Tea Cafe image

 

San Diego Boba Tea Cafe

1105 E Plaza Blvd, National City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.00
Oreo Shake$5.00
Taro Milk Tea$4.00
More about San Diego Boba Tea Cafe
0023 - National City image

 

0023 - National City

1302 E Plaza Blvd. Unit 103, National City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0023 - National City
Map

More near National City to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Imperial Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston