National City cafés you'll love

Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
310 8th Street, Suite A, National City
|Popular items
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$3.75
bean and cheese.
Beans are house made.
|Machaca Ranchera Burrito
|$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, sonora beef jerkey
|Chorizo con Papa Burrito
|$3.75
10" Flour tortilla, beef chorizo, potato, onion
San Diego Boba Tea Cafe
1105 E Plaza Blvd, National City
|Popular items
|Jasmine Milk Tea
|$4.00
|Oreo Shake
|$5.00
|Taro Milk Tea
|$4.00