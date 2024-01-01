Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caesar salad in
National City
/
National City
/
Caesar Salad
National City restaurants that serve caesar salad
Kimball SD
740 Bay Marina Drive, National City
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$13.50
Romaine hearts lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, fresh croutons, shaved Reggiano cheese, Bruschetta Toast.
More about Kimball SD
The Waterfront Grill
3201 Marina Way, National City
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$11.00
More about The Waterfront Grill
