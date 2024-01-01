Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in National City

National City restaurants
National City restaurants that serve caesar salad

Kimball SD

740 Bay Marina Drive, National City

Caesar Salad$13.50
Romaine hearts lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, fresh croutons, shaved Reggiano cheese, Bruschetta Toast.
The Waterfront Grill

3201 Marina Way, National City

Caesar Salad$11.00
