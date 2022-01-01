Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
National City
/
National City
/
Cake
National City restaurants that serve cake
Kimball SD
740 Bay Marina Drive, National City
No reviews yet
Warm Chocolate Bundt Cake
$8.00
More about Kimball SD
San Diego Boba Tea Cafe - National City
1105 E Plaza Blvd, National City
No reviews yet
Cake Batter Milk Tea
$5.75
Cake Batter Blast
$5.75
More about San Diego Boba Tea Cafe - National City
Browse other tasty dishes in National City
Cheesecake
Cookies
Pork Belly
Cappuccino
Chicken Tenders
Tarts
Hot Chocolate
Waffles
More near National City to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Chula Vista
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
La Mesa
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Santee
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Bonita
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston