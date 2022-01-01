Chilaquiles in National City
National City restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Kimball SD
740 Bay Marina Drive, National City
|Chilaquiles (Verdes o Rojos)
|$12.85
Hand cut fried corn tortillas smothered in your choice of green or red salsa, melted cheese, and eggs any style.
Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
310 8th Street, Suite A, National City
|Green chilaquiles with Birria
|$15.00
Green chilaquiles , beans , crema , cotija, cilantro , red onion topped with beef Birria
|Green chilaquiles
|$12.00
Green chilaquiles , beans , crema , cotija, cilantro , red onion