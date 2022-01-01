Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in National City

National City restaurants
National City restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Kimball Coastal Eatery image

 

Kimball SD

740 Bay Marina Drive, National City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$13.85
More about Kimball SD
Chorizo con Papa Burrito image

 

Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House

310 8th Street, Suite A, National City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo con Papa Burrito$4.50
10" Flour tortilla, beef chorizo, potato, onion
More about Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House

