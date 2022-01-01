Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chorizo burritos in
National City
/
National City
/
Chorizo Burritos
National City restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
Kimball SD
740 Bay Marina Drive, National City
No reviews yet
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
$13.85
More about Kimball SD
Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
310 8th Street, Suite A, National City
No reviews yet
Chorizo con Papa Burrito
$4.50
10" Flour tortilla, beef chorizo, potato, onion
More about Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
