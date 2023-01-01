Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in National City

Go
National City restaurants
Toast

National City restaurants that serve edamame

Consumer pic

 

Saki Sushi & Grill

2424 Hoover Avenue, National City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Garlic Edamame$5.95
More about Saki Sushi & Grill
Item pic

 

Tajima Plaza Bonita -

3030 Plaza Bonita Road, National City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Edamame$5.00
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter.
Edamame$5.00
Boiled Soy Beans.
More about Tajima Plaza Bonita -

Browse other tasty dishes in National City

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Cheesecake

Chilaquiles

Salmon

Chicken Teriyaki

Cobb Salad

Map

More near National City to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (922 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Imperial Beach

No reviews yet

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (922 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1091 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (869 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (676 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1182 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (425 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston