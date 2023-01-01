Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gyoza in
National City
/
National City
/
Gyoza
National City restaurants that serve gyoza
Weapon Ramen MO8 -
41 E 8th St, National City
No reviews yet
GYOZA
$9.50
5 Goyza filled with pork, Negi and Ponzu
More about Weapon Ramen MO8 -
Tajima Plaza Bonita -
3030 Plaza Bonita Road, National City
No reviews yet
Gyoza
$6.00
Pan-fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce.
More about Tajima Plaza Bonita -
