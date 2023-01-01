Tacos in National City
National City restaurants that serve tacos
More about Kimball SD
Kimball SD
740 Bay Marina Drive, National City
|Carnitas Tacos
|$16.65
Corn Tortillas, braised pork, avocado, crushed chicharron, jalapeno salsa, onion and cilantro. Served with Pico de Gallo and chips. Extra side of Guacamole +$3.
|BBQ Pork Tacos
|$16.65
|Fish Tacos
|$17.50
Flour tortillas, Fried Mahi-Mahi, fresh guacamole, Mexican slaw and chile Morita salsa. Served with Pico de Gallo and chips. Extra side of Guacamole +$3.
More about Tajima Plaza Bonita -
Tajima Plaza Bonita -
3030 Plaza Bonita Road, National City
|Tajima Taco-Carnitas
|$4.50
Mexican inspired bun with housemade Carnitas, and Diced Onions topped with Cilantro and Chili Oil.
|Tajima Taco-Chicken
|$4.00
Mexican inspired bun with Chicken Chashu, and Diced Onions topped with Cilantro and house special sauce.