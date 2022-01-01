Breakfast & Brunch
American
National Coney Island
Open today 5:00 AM - 12:00 AM
2 Reviews
$
2789 South Rochester Road
Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
2789 South Rochester Road, Rochester Hills MI 48307
Nearby restaurants
PappaRoti - Rochester Hills
Come in and enjoy the best buns and coffee in town!
All Seasons Rochester Hills
Come in and enjoy!
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Monarch
Come in and enjoy!