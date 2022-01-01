Go
Toast

NexDine

Email unit280manager@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

40 Sylvan Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$4.99
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD$6.59
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
GATORADE
12oz SODA CAN
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
HOME FRIES
See full menu

Location

40 Sylvan Rd

Waltham MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

900 Winter Street - Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Thank you for your business!

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email cafe175@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Rita’s Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston