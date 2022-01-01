Go
Natty Greene's

Greensboro NC. Family owned Pub + Brewhouse.
#nattygreenes #downtowngreensboro
"We fight, get beat, rise, and fight again.”
www.nattygreenes.com/shop

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

345 S Elm St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2227 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Fried chicken tenders, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato with spicy buffalo sauce
The Ole Standby$13.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and housemade pickles
Wings$14.00
Brined chicken wings tossed in your choice of dry rub, Nattys blend, barbecue sauce, or howitzer. Gluten-free
Smokin' Turkey Wrap$12.00
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipotle razz mayo
BBQ Sandwich$11.00
Chopped pork, barbecue sauce, and coleslaw on a brioche bun
House Potato Chips$7.00
Thinly sliced and cooked until crispy, served with ranch dressing Gluten Free, Vegetarian
Elm Street Philly$12.00
Fresh shaved ribeye or chicken, provolone, mushroom, onion, Philly sauce and garlic aïoli on a baguette
Jefe Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine topped with grilled chicken, black beans, homemade pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla chips, and a dollop of sour cream. Gluten free
Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped romaine tossed in our Caesar topped with Parmesan, tomato, and croutons. Vegetarian
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine, red onion, tomato with shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

345 S Elm St

Greensboro NC

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
