MUSE

Your fav burgers, fries and chicken made to order with #locallove.

1500 S Walton BLVD

Popular Items

Muse Shake$3.99
made to order served with whipped topping. Choose between Vanilla, strawberry, carmel, and Ghirardelli Chocolate.
Sea Salt Fries$1.99
Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.
Original Sandwich$4.98
Fresh never frozen chicken breast, with your choice of toppings
Veggie Burger$7.99
Beyond Meat Beyond Burger with your choice of toppings
Family Size Sea Salt Fries$4.99
Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.
Muse Original$8.92
All natural hand pattied beef double burger with america cheese, applewood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and Muse Sause.
Double Burger$7.67
All natural hand pattied beef with your choice of toppings
Cajun Fries$1.99
Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.
12 Piece Nugget$5.75
Fresh never frozen chicken girlled or orginal, with your choice of Dipping sauce
Single Burgers$5.67
All natural hand pattied beef with your choice of toppings
Location

Bentonville AR

Bentonville AR

Sunday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
