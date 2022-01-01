Go
Nature's Eatery

WRAPS • SALADS

1267 Forest ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)

Popular Items

The Islander Wrap$11.99
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella & heirloom tomato salad, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, balsamic reduction
BYOB Chicken
Beyond Wrap$12.99
beyond kefta, lemon hummus, tabbouleh, romaine, heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions
Create Your Own Bowl
Family-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
1267 Forest ave

staten island NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
