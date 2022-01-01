Go
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island

4115 Hylan Boulevard

Popular Items

Natures Grill Combo Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken, bison, turkey bacon & cheddar cheese topped with hickory BBQ sauce. Served in a whole wheat wrap
Wild Wild West Wrap$12.50
6 oz. grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, non-fat mozzarella, hickory BBQ glaze in a garlic tortilla
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.95
Flamed grilled bison and chicken, sauteed with mixed vegetables and teriyaki sauce over brown rice
Dice It!$13.95
6 oz. teriyaki chicken, broccoli, carrots, squash, all diced-up and served over brown rice and black beans
Grass Fed Angus Burger$11.95
Farm-raised angus beef burger, perfectly grilled to the temperature of your liking and topped with lettuce,tomato, red onion, pickles & melted cheddar cheese.
Baked Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
The Classic Caesar Wrap$12.50
6 oz. grilled chicken breast, romaine, turkey bacon, cucumber, parmesan & caesar dressing on a plain tortilla
Soup
Create your own
Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Location

4115 Hylan Boulevard

Staten Island NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
