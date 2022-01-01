natuRe waikiki
-Sustainable Island French-
Beyond the “farm-to-table”, aim to regenerate the circulation of environment while supporting local farmers and more.
413 Seaside Ave. 2nd Floor
Location
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:59 am
