Go
Toast

natuRe waikiki

-Sustainable Island French-
Beyond the “farm-to-table”, aim to regenerate the circulation of environment while supporting local farmers and more.

413 Seaside Ave. 2nd Floor

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

413 Seaside Ave. 2nd Floor

Honolulu HI

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

No reviews yet

Island Vintage Wine Bar opened in 2019 and continues the same mission to serve you the finest food made with the freshest, local, farm-to-table ingredients - with the addition of top-notch wines to pair with our menu.

Buho Cocina y Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hula Grill Waikiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Duke's Waikiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston