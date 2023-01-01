Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Naugatuck

Go
Naugatuck restaurants
Toast

Naugatuck restaurants that serve rangoon

Main pic

 

The Hub Naugatuck - 72 Church Street

72 Church Street, Naugatuck

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Rangoon to the Moon$17.00
crab rangoon . crispy wontons . sweet chili sauce
More about The Hub Naugatuck - 72 Church Street
Item pic

 

The Hub - Naugatuck, CT

72 Church Street, Naugatuck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" RANGOON TO THE MOON$17.00
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza with
Crab Rangoon . Crispy Wontons . Sweet Chili Sauce
16" RANGOON TO THE MOON$24.00
Crispy + Charred Wood Fired Pizza
with Crab Rangoon . Crispy Wontons + Sweet Chili Sauce
More about The Hub - Naugatuck, CT

Browse other tasty dishes in Naugatuck

Cheese Pizza

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Naugatuck to explore

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Middlebury

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1346 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (363 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (202 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (480 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston