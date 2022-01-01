Go
Toast

Naughty Vegan パンダ

Naughty Vegan パンダ is a collaboration between Crazy Chino Catering founded by Chef Sky and "Naughty Boy Sushi" founded by Chef Adrian. Both phenomenal up-and-coming vegan head chefs.
Majority of our proteins, produce, and sauces are made in-house daily from organic produce that’s sourced locally here in Santa Ana by @ingardiabrosproduce. Every meal and protein at Naughty Panda is made to order. Although we aren’t a certified GF kitchen, our entire Sushi line as well as majority of our menu, is specially crafted by our head chefs Adrian and Sky to be Gluten Free. When you dine at Naughty Panda, you are directly supporting our passionate back-of-house kitchen staff who not only prepares your food by hand with love, but are all also predominately people of color.

20 E Union Street Unit 170

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Super Saiyan Crunch Roll (GF)$12.50
House Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado and Cucumber. Topped with Crispy Onions, Spicy Mayo, Naughty Glaze, Scallions and Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
Sakura's Sweet Potato Roll (GF)$10.50
Fried Tempura Sweet Potato, Avocado, Cucumber, Naughty Glaze, Scallions, Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
Fried Wizard King (GF)$13.50
House Imitation Crab Meat, Shrimp and Avocado, fried to perfection. Topped with Cilantro Mayo, Naughty Glaze, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. GLUTEN FREE. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
Chicken Katsu Plate$16.99
Fried Chicken Katsu, Macaroni Salad, Jasmine Rice, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds topped with Naughty Glaze.
Spicy Korean Beef Bowl$15.50
Seitan/Soy Beef seasoned in a house-made Spicy Korean Glaze. Served with Broccoli, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions.
One Punch Combo Plate$16.99
Your choice of 4pc Sakuras Sweet Potato Roll or 4 pc Super Saiyan Crunch Roll. You’re choice of protein with side fresh cucumber salad and hot jasmine rice.
Jalapeno Tempura Poppers$7.50
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$15.50
Seitan/Soy Chicken, Teriyaki Glaze, Broccoli, Pickled Carrots, Scallions and Sesame Seeds. Served on a bed of Jasmine Rice.
Orange Chicken Bowl (GF)$15.50
Our signature GF Chicken made with Fried Breaded Cauliflower and drizzled in our house-made Orange Glaze. Served with Broccoli, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions
SUMO Sushi Burrito (GF)$16.00
Fried Shrimp, Avocado, imitation crab meat, red bell pepper, carrot shreds, Mozzarella. Deep fried in Tempura and served with Spicy Mayo, and Naughty glaze. Spicy Mayo and Naughty glaze included as a side.
See full menu

Location

20 E Union Street Unit 170

Pasadena CA

Sunday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bodegon Nº 69

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Blind Donkey Pasadena

No reviews yet

Whiskey. Other things too.

Union Restaurant

No reviews yet

UNION is a restaurant and wine bar in Old Pasadena featuring a deeply personal, seasonally Californian interpretation of Northern Italian cuisine. Owner Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser have curated a rustic yet elegant menu that brings the farmer and guest together, to celebrate the beauty of simplicity, seasonal ingredients, and the delight of a meal with friends. We look forward to serving you soon.

U Street Pizza

No reviews yet

restaurateur Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser. Petulla and Keyser, who is originally from upstate New York, will be bringing their spin on New York-style pizza along with small seasonal dishes like fried squash blossom saltimbocca, salads, sides and soft serve to LA’s culinary scene through the lens of Union's ethos and made with high-quality, market-driven ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston