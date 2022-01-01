Naughty Vegan パンダ
Naughty Vegan パンダ is a collaboration between Crazy Chino Catering founded by Chef Sky and "Naughty Boy Sushi" founded by Chef Adrian. Both phenomenal up-and-coming vegan head chefs.
Majority of our proteins, produce, and sauces are made in-house daily from organic produce that’s sourced locally here in Santa Ana by @ingardiabrosproduce. Every meal and protein at Naughty Panda is made to order. Although we aren’t a certified GF kitchen, our entire Sushi line as well as majority of our menu, is specially crafted by our head chefs Adrian and Sky to be Gluten Free. When you dine at Naughty Panda, you are directly supporting our passionate back-of-house kitchen staff who not only prepares your food by hand with love, but are all also predominately people of color.
20 E Union Street Unit 170
Pasadena CA
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
