Naukabout Beer Co.

Contactless, curbside, craft-beer & more to-go! Locally brewed, fresh with options for everyone.

13 Lake Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (380 reviews)

Mix 4 Pack Case$89.00
Select any 6 four packs to take advantage of our case pricing!
Tides: Voyage - 58 | New England DIPA | 4pk$18.00
8% ABV | This experimental brew features a new cellering schedule using Citra & Mosaic hops! | 16oz 4pk Cans
Dunes of The Cape Milkshake IPA | 16oz 4pk$17.00
5.7% ABV | Coconut - Pineapple - Love - Lactose | 16oz - 4 Pack Cans
Good Life - Lager | 4pk$13.00
4.9% ABV | Light, easy, refreshing...This lager is perfect for all your extra-circular activities | 16oz 4pk Cans
Quitting Time - New England IPA 4-Pack$16.00
6.7% ABV | Juicy - Tropical Fruits - Douglas Fir | 16oz - 4 Pack Cans
Salmon Pants - Strawberry & Raspberry Hefeweizen | 4pk$17.00
5.4% ABV | Strawberry - Citra - Raspberry | 16oz 4pk Cans
Millie Vanillie Milkshake IPA - 4pk$17.00
6.3% ABV | Vanilla - Cream Soda - Lactose | 16oz - 4 Pack Cans
The GOAT Juice - New England IPA | 4pk$16.00
7.2% ABV | 7 rings over 2 decades. To celebrate our favorite QB's retirement give this hazy, bright brew a try | 16oz 4pk Cans
Cape Life- New England IPA | 4pk$16.00
7.2% ABV | Decadent tropical fruit flavors with a soft finish
Y'all Open New England IPA - 4-pk$16.00
7.2% ABV | Hazy - Sappy - Big Tropics | 16oz - 4 Pack Cans
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Location

13 Lake Ave

Mashpee MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
