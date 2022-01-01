Naung Mai Thai Kitchen

Brown Lantern Ale House

The Brown Lantern has been proudly serving Visitors and

Residents of Anacortes since 1933, always providing our guests a warm & relaxing atmosphere.

We're determined to preserve this local tradition for many generations to come,

by working hard to provide satisfying meals at reasonable prices, using only the freshest

ingredients of the highest quality available to us, and always maintaining the unique

surroundings that make the Brown Lantern a favorite spot for so many wonderful people.

The Rogers Family & the Entire Staff Welcome You to The Brown Lantern.

We try really hard to make every visit here a truly great time, because your complete

satisfaction is the reason we're here.

Thank you for your many years of support!

