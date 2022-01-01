Go
Toast

Naung Mai Thai Kitchen

We serve you like we cook for our family in our own kitchen!

2216 Commerical Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thai Tea$2.95
See Ew$11.95
Stir fried wide noodles with egg, broccoli, carrots, and sweet soy sauce.
Fresh Summer Roll$6.25
Green salad, tofu, rice noodles wrapped in clear rice wrapper. Served with peanut sauce.
Spring Rolls$6.95
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with mixed fresh vegetables,
and crystal noodles. Served with sweet & sour sauce
Satay$7.95
Chicken marinated in coconut milk. Served with
peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Potstickers$7.95
Deep fried gyosa with vinegar soy sauce.
Pad Thai$11.95
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and ground peanuts.
Fried Rice$11.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, and snow peas.
Kee Mao$11.95
Stir fried wide noodles with egg, chili paste, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato, mushrooms, fresh basil, and bamboo shoots.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, bell peppers,
pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, snow peas, and
curry powder.
See full menu

Location

2216 Commerical Ave

Anacortes WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

No reviews yet

Famous made from scratch cafe & bakery located in historic downtown Anacortes.

Calico Cupboard Cafe

No reviews yet

Interstore Ordering Hub

Whidbey Coffee 18 - Anacortes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brown Lantern Ale House

No reviews yet

The Brown Lantern has been proudly serving Visitors and
Residents of Anacortes since 1933, always providing our guests a warm & relaxing atmosphere.
We're determined to preserve this local tradition for many generations to come,
by working hard to provide satisfying meals at reasonable prices, using only the freshest
ingredients of the highest quality available to us, and always maintaining the unique
surroundings that make the Brown Lantern a favorite spot for so many wonderful people.
The Rogers Family & the Entire Staff Welcome You to The Brown Lantern.
We try really hard to make every visit here a truly great time, because your complete
satisfaction is the reason we're here.
Thank you for your many years of support!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston