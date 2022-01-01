Go
Toast

Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor

Come in and enjoy!

270 SE Cabot Dr Ste 3

No reviews yet

Popular Items

See Ew$11.95
Stir fried wide noodles with egg, broccoli, carrots, and sweet soy sauce.
Potstickers$7.95
Deep fried gyosa with vinegar soy sauce.
Giew Grob$6.95
Crispy wontons stuffed with crab meat, butter, celery
and carrots. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Kee Mao$11.95
Stir fried wide noodles with egg, chili paste, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato, mushrooms, fresh basil, and bamboo shoots.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, bell peppers,
pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, snow peas, and
curry powder.
Thai Tea$2.95
Spring Rolls$6.95
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with mixed fresh vegetables,
and crystal noodles. Served with sweet & sour sauce
Fresh Summer Roll$6.25
Green salad, tofu, rice noodles wrapped in clear rice wrapper. Served with peanut sauce.
Pad Thai$11.95
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and ground peanuts.
Fried Rice$11.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, and snow peas.
See full menu

Location

270 SE Cabot Dr Ste 3

Oak Harbor WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Whidbey Coffee 9 - Pioneer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alfy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

China City Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

China City makes all of our food fresh, from scratch. Located in Oak Harbor on beautiful Whidbey Island, nearby NAS Whidbey. Our attentive staff is dedicated to ensuring that your visit is comfortable and memorable every time.

Whidbey Coffee 16 - Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston