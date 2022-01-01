Go
Nauset Farms

Quality Upscale
Wines and A Great Selection of Craft Beers
Homemade Baked Goods
Catering for All Occasions
Prepared Foods Daily
Butcher Shop Featuring Aged, Grass Fed, and Finely Cut Meat
Groceries
Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
Bagels and Homemade Potato Chips Christmas Trees, and Cut Flowers
Barbecues and Clam Bakes
Fine Italian Products, Ice Cream
Deli with McKenzie All Natural Meats and Cheeses
Select Fine Cheeses

199 Main Street

Popular Items

Captain's Club$10.99
roast turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a sub roll
Steak Bomb Sub$10.99
lean shaved steak with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms & american cheese on a sub roll
Egg, Cheese & Meat$6.99
two eggs with your choice of bread, cheese, and meat
Create Your Own$9.99
Build Your Own Custom Sandwich!
Add Fries to any Sandwich for just $1.99!$1.99
Offer can only be used with the purchase of a Sandwich!
Chicken Salad$9.99
Made Famous! our own chicken salad on your choice of bread
Gobbler$9.99
roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, farms' stuffing, & mayo on a bulky roll
Breakfast Burrito$5.99
three eggs scrambled with your choice of cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
THURSDAY- HAND CARVED ROAST PRIME RIB OF BEEF AU JUS
with Our Special House Seasoning, Baked Potato, Sour Cream and Vegetable
North End Italian$10.99
sharp provolone, mortadella, ham, genoa salami, hot capacolla, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & italian dressing on a sub roll
199 Main Street

ORLEANS MA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
