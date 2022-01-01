Nautical Bowls Victoria
Come in and enjoy!
1750 Tower Blvd, Suite 104
Popular Items
Location
1750 Tower Blvd, Suite 104
Victoria MN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Al & Alma's
Come in and enjoy!
Milio's
Come in and enjoy!
Olive's Fresh Excelsior
Wood-Fired Pizza, Beer and Wine. In the heart of Excelsior!
Lago Tacos
Come in and enjoy!