Go
Toast

Nautical Bowls 7 Eagan

Come in and enjoy!

3344 Promenade Avenue #102

No reviews yet

Location

3344 Promenade Avenue #102

Eagan MN

Sunday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ze's Diner

No reviews yet

50s-themed diner serving up an array of traditional American dishes in a colorful, bright interior. All Day breakfast

Union 32 Craft House

No reviews yet

Proudly serving ONLY Minnesota-made beer, including our beer brewed in house. Our self pour beer wall allows you to sample a few and find your favorite. We also have a wide variety of liquor and wine.
Come in and enjoy!

Bruegger's Bagel Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eagan Arms Public House

No reviews yet

Your Premier Irish Whiskey Pub specializing in British cuisine with exceptional service

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston