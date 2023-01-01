Go
Consumer picView gallery

Nautical Bowls

Open today 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3432 County Road 101

Minnetonka, MN 55345

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:30 pm

Location

3432 County Road 101, Minnetonka MN 55345

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mandarin Yang
orange starNo Reviews
3412 County Rd 101 S Wayzata, MN 55391
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bread Co - 17416 Minnetonka Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
17416 Minnetonka Blvd. Minnetonka, MN 55345
View restaurantnext
Duke's on 7
orange starNo Reviews
15600 HW 7 Minnetonka, MN 55345
View restaurantnext
Josefina
orange star4.5 • 1,706
739 Lake St E. Wayzata, MN 55391
View restaurantnext
Bellecour
orange starNo Reviews
739 Lake St E. Wayzata, MN 55391
View restaurantnext
The Grocer's Table, LLC
orange star3.9 • 89
326 Broadway Avenue South Wayzata, MN 55391
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minnetonka

DelSur Empanadas - 14725 Excelsior blvd
orange star5.0 • 152
14725 Excelsior blvd Minnetonka, MN 55345
View restaurantnext
Unmapped Brewing Co. - 14625 Excelsior Blvd
orange star4.4 • 110
14625 Excelsior Blvd Minnetonka, MN 55345
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Minnetonka

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (445 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (204 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nautical Bowls

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston