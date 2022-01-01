Go
Toast

Nautical Bowls - Sioux Falls

Super foods. Super life.

4001 W. 41st Street

No reviews yet

Location

4001 W. 41st Street

Sioux Falls SD

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Camille's

No reviews yet

Come and indulge in one of our gourmet wraps, salads, sandwiches, panini, or flatbread pizza for a quick lunch, or enjoy a freshly made smoothie for a mid afternoon break.
Want something special for dinner? Come in and try our gourmet flat bread pizza with a side salad and your favorite bottle of root beer or cream soda.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0328

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Let It Fly

No reviews yet

Let It Fly is a place of entertainment and sports fun. Our amazing atmosphere consists of 80+ TVs, 20+ beers on tap, and a full bar. Our patio includes another full bar, outdoor yard games, and an immense space of seating.
Come in and Let It Fly!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston