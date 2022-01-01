Go
Toast

Nautical Bowls - Minnetonka

Superfood Bowls. Acai & More
SUPER FOODS | SUPER LIFE

3432 County Rd 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Create your Dinghy (12oz)
See full menu

Location

3432 County Rd 101

Minnetonka MN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Great Harvest Bread Co

No reviews yet

"Bread the way it ought to be."

Nautical Bowls Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mandarin Yang

No reviews yet

Fresh Asian Cuisine

Duke'S on 7

No reviews yet

Duke’S On 7 offers a wide variety of American fare, craft cocktails, beer, and wine. Check out our brand new indoor space, grab a seat at our large bar or enjoy some fresh air on our giant, dog-friendly pawtio®

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston