Nauti Dog

Gourmet Hot Dog Restaurant with full bar on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

5 Cape Fear Boulevard • $

Avg 4.5 (624 reviews)

Popular Items

Cali-Dog$8.00
Turkey Dog. Cucumbers. Tomato. Red Onion. Guacamole. Cilantro. Brioche Bun.
German Dog$10.00
Good Hops Beer Bratwurst. Spicy Mustard. Sauerkraut. Sauteed Onions. Baguette
Nauti Dog$9.00
Beef Dog. Bacon. Beer Cheese. Spicy Mustard. Pretzel Bun
Ranch 2oz$0.25
Carolina Dog$8.00
Beef Dog. Yellow Mustard. Chili. Cole Slaw. Brioche Bun
Chili Dog$8.00
Beef Dog. Yellow Mustard. Chili. Melted Cheddar Cheese. Fried Onion Straws. Brioche Bun
Italian Beef Sandwich$11.00
Slow Roasted Beef. Melted Mozzarella. Giardiniera. Served with Natural Jus
Pretzels And Beer Cheese$7.00
2 Bavarian Style Pretzels Served with Our Craft Beer Cheese or Stone Ground Mustard
Battered Avocado$9.00
Corn Masa Battered Avocado Slices Served With Sriracha Ranch
Chicago$9.00
Beef Dog. Yellow Mustard. Pickle. Sport Peppers. Relish. Tomatoes. Onions. Celery Salt. Poppy Seed Bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5 Cape Fear Boulevard

Carolina Beach NC

Sunday12:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 am - 6:00 pm
