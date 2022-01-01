Go
Nautilus Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3208 Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (329 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 LB STEAMED SHRIMP$12.00
2GO BEVERAGE$2.99
CHICKEN BASKET$13.00
4 Chicken tenders served with french fries and bbq sauce
CRAB DIP$14.00
SHRIMP BASKET$14.00
Popcorn shrimp hand breaded and lightly fried, served with french fries and cocktail sauce
SHE CRAB$8.00
A local Favorite
SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries
BANG BANG SHRIMP$13.00
5 Jumbo Shrimp lightly fried and tossed in sweet Thai chili sauce, served with french fries and ranch
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$19.00
Lump crabcake sandwich, served with fried and tartar sauce on the side
FISH BASKET$14.00
Hand breaded white fish served with french fries and tartar sauce
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3208 Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

