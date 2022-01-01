Nautilus Tavern

Go
"*TAKE OUT FOOD & DRINKS/DELIVERY" La Jolla's ONLY Sports Bar! Open daily at 11am, we start the weekends with brunch at 9am. We also have the BEST HAPPY HOUR with half off drinks, drafts and appetizers! Located 1 block from the world famous Windansea beach, we take great pride in our food, drinks and providing customers with the best service. Fully loaded with 15 TV's, 18 draft beers, an amazing cocktail list, healthy food options and outdoor/indoor seating. We also have some great daily specials including Trivia night/Taco Tuesday starting at 6pm. Free parking below the building."

GRILL

6830 La Jolla Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)

Popular Items

10 WIngs$19.00
Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki
Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
Surf & Turf Burger$24.00
Shrimp sautéed in our salsa with fajita mix, Bacon, Avocado, and lettuce on our fresh, free range & grass fed Angus beef patty. Topped with our homemade Tequila infused queso.
Healthy Bowl$18.00
Crispy cauliflower and sesame seed tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo, sweet chili, siracha ranch or habanero BBQ. Served over quinoa, pickled cabbage, with avocado slices, carrots, wonton chips, corn, black beans and poke sauce
Coconut Shrimp$12.00
Shrimp rolled in coconut batter served with sweet chili dipping sauce
Fish Tacos$16.00
2 grilled or fried Mahi Mahi fish tacos served with pico de gallo, Baja white sauce, cabbage, shredded cheese and lime
NT Classic Burger$17.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tavern sauce. Served with French fries. Can add bacon for $2.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese
Add chicken $4.00 add shrimp $4.00
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Grill served with a balsamic reduction
Teriyaki Chicken and Rice$17.00
Grilled chicken with peppers and onions, broccoli, pineapple tossed in teriyaki sauce, over coconut rice. Garnish with green onions
Fish & Chips$19.00
Beer battered white fish, coleslaw and fries served with house made tarter sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6830 La Jolla Blvd

La Jolla CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

