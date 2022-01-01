Go
Nave

Italian by definition, coastal in spirit, Navé by Chefs Michael Beltran and Justin Flit will feature a simple yet sophisticated, seafood-centric menu in a casually elegant setting in the heart of Coconut Grove.

3540 Main Highway, CU2-104

Popular Items

Iceberg Wedge Salad$10.00
bacon bits, cherry tomatoas, old bay blue cheese dressing.
Fish Dip$6.00
smoked trout roe, thick cut potato chips, onion powder.
Hush Puppies$9.00
crab and corn, 'nduja honey.
Oysters$2.50
Daily selection available.
lemon, cocktail sauce.
Side: Coleslaw$4.00
old bay & honey butter.
Lobster Roll$20.00
brioche bun, meyer lemon aioli, fries.
Shaved Brussel Salad$13.00
charred corn, ricotta salata, lime vinaigrette.
Side: Old Bay Fries$4.00
Crab Rigatoni$12.00
Jumbo Crab, Calabrian chili, lemon, lobster stock, butter.
Fusilli Bolognese$12.00
beef, veal and pork bolognese.
3540 Main Highway, CU2-104

Miami FL

Sunday4:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
LoKal

Bringing sustainability & locally sourced burgers & beers paired with an industrial, raw edginess!

Strada in the Grove

Strada in the Grove is a corner of Coconut Grove where customers will experience authentic old world flavors and traditions, while merging themselves in a vintage yet contemporary ambiance. Our concept blends classic Italian food with regional recipes.

In 2013 our team helped the resurgence of Coconut Grove by bringing a concept popular in Italy knowns as an enoteca, a term in Italy used for "high-end" wine shops, and combining it with northern Italian cuisine. Strada in the Grove is home to over 100 different wine selections including some of the best boutique wines exclusive to our shelves and from the best wine regions of the world. The menu features various high quality charcuterie, local and imported cheeses, and home style specialty dishes .

Commodore Hospitality Group strives to bring you impeccable service, the highest quality of food, and an atmosphere where you can experience life at its fullest.

Ariete

The Taurus

