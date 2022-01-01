Strada in the Grove

No reviews yet

Strada in the Grove is a corner of Coconut Grove where customers will experience authentic old world flavors and traditions, while merging themselves in a vintage yet contemporary ambiance. Our concept blends classic Italian food with regional recipes.

​

In 2013 our team helped the resurgence of Coconut Grove by bringing a concept popular in Italy knowns as an enoteca, a term in Italy used for "high-end" wine shops, and combining it with northern Italian cuisine. Strada in the Grove is home to over 100 different wine selections including some of the best boutique wines exclusive to our shelves and from the best wine regions of the world. The menu features various high quality charcuterie, local and imported cheeses, and home style specialty dishes .

​

Commodore Hospitality Group strives to bring you impeccable service, the highest quality of food, and an atmosphere where you can experience life at its fullest.

