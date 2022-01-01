Navigator Taproom
Come in and enjoy!
2211 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO
Location
2211 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Osteria Langhe
Osteria Langhe is the fast fusion of slow food and fine wine, the result of a partnership dedicated to the serious appreciation of locally-sourced fresh meats and produce steeped in the age-old traditions of Italy’s Piemonte region, paired with the incomparable heritage of Northern Italian wines.
Easy Does It
Bottle Shop, Patio & Bar in Logan Square - Taking It Easy Since 2020
The Radler
Eat, Drink & Play at this Bavarian inspired beer hall & biergarten located in the heart of Logan Square. The bar boasts 24 drafts and over 100 bottles to choose from. Haus made Pretzels, Hand Cut Fries and a selection of Haus Sausages all conjure feelings of modern Bavaria. Large picnic tables, dark oak and giant Becker Clocks transport you to the brauhauses of old. Our large picnic tables, cozy booths and intimate private dinning space make it the perfect location for groups large or small. With Stein Hoisting every Friday, Radler Schlagen daily and your favorite Bavarian brews, the spirit of Oktoberfest lives all year round at The Radler.
Dos Urban Cantina
Tacos, Quesadillas, Burritos, Margaritas and more. Now offering Dos Pantry, a new service offering restaurant quality food at affordable prices to be heated and enjoyed at home.